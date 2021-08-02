5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,000,000

Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Spectacular West Shores Ranch with stunning south facing views of the lake! This home boasts 100 feet of private sandy beach on popular and private West Shores, a 204 acre lake permitting water skiing, wakeboarding and featuring excellent fishing. As you walk in the front door you are greeted with floor to ceiling windows and an expansive lake view. The home has a contemporary open concept and a beautiful main floor covered deck with stairs to the beach. The massive primary bedroom has space for a sitting room or office and has a luxurious spa-like bath. The downstairs is a walk out basement with kitchen, three bedrooms and a large entertaining area. The backyard has plenty of green space for a future pool. Highlights include an extensive security system with cameras on all sides of the home, new roof and HVAC in 2018. Dock and Lift included in price. Pontoon sold separately.