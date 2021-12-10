 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $2,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $2,500,000

Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - A true display of luxury showcasing 7,759 square feet of meticulous design & exquisite finishes is a rare opportunity for a vacation every day lifestyle. This walkout 1.5 story executive home on West Shores lake offers an unparalleled living experience with 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom. The southern exposure beach ensures perfect lake days every day in this quiet cove! Equipped with all top of the line appliances, the chef's kitchen is second to none. Additional first-class amenities include a custom wine cellar, a large home movie theater, exercise room, heated lower level floors and a 2nd floor personal office offering views of the beautiful lake. Both an entertainer's vision and a private oasis, the outdoor space encompasses lush green space, stunning sport pool, built in hot tub, gas firepit overlooking the lake, outdoor kitchen, 64’ of sand with dock & lift. With no expense spared or amenity forgotten, thi

