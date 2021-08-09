Highly sought after Riverside Lakes! Spacious home, no backyard neighbors! Recently updated move in ready 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Beautiful 2 story entry with curved staircase. Enjoy an abundance of natural light flooding through brand new windows and sliding doors. Main floor offers two spacious living areas, formal dining room, as well as an expansive kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. Second floor has 4 bedrooms, a full bath in the primary suite. Primary bdrm has TWO extremely large walk-in closets with en suite bathroom including double sinks, whirlpool tub, and skylight. Huge basement, with a great room, an addl bedroom and a finished bathroom and two large storage rooms. Newly installed water softener & Coretec flooring. Substantial 2 car garage. Invisible fence (new collar needed) Optional HOA mainly plans social events for residents is only $100 per year! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $425,000
