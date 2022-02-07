Tiffany Hodge, M: 402-980-3284, Tiffany.Hodge@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/tiffany.hodge - Perfect mini acreage (3.27 acres) close to Omaha! Home with 3 BR and 2 full BA has been completely updated and an addition added on since 2018! New bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, HVAC, Water Softener, tankless water heater, LP SmartSide siding, 6" gutters, Impact resistant shingles, well pump and plumbing throughout. Enjoy beautiful views from the 2nd story of the "Cool" Barn that has been completely renovated and now has 2 BR, 1 3/4 BA, huge rec-room, dining/sunroom and office on the first level and a deck and huge bonus room on the second floor. Barn also has LP SmartSide siding, 6" gutters, added insulation and a new roof with Impact resistant shingles. This property includes two parcels 1540 River RD DR 2.27 acres) and 1570 River RD DR (1 acre) offers just enough land and the availability to have horses if you want, there is a fenced pasture area with shelter already in place. Th
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $635,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – The sign outside the shop at 126 S. Sixth St. is the same and will remain so.
A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.
A Fremont woman was arrested for second degree criminal trespass on Feb. 2.
PLATTSMOUTH – It will be a place where local folks can enjoy the flow of the Missouri River in a calming atmosphere.
Travis M. Brumbaugh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on four charges on Feb. 2.
Nebraska probation officer accused of lying about relationship with former client, alleged assailant
A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Michael A. Kingry, 61, of Fremont was arrested Jan. 31 for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.
The lion could be from the same litter as a young male found abandoned in the area last fall and sent to the Scottsbluff zoo.
Tate Harman was gaining new insight.
A 65-year old male died of his injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday afternoon just north of Scribner.