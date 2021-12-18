Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - West Shores luxury villa is ideally located across the street from the marina where you have the right to purchase a private dock slip and install a boat lift. Lake living at its finest combining elegance and leisure. This Platinum Builders custom home was completed in 2020 backs to a 100 acre parcel that includes a pond and federally protected wetlands. Inside this home you will find an open and inviting main floor with formal dining, custom built-ins, the primary bedroom as well as a second bedroom. The kitchen includes upgraded appliances and a large walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom offers expansive ceilings and beautiful views of the pond and wetlands. The main living area boasts large picture windows and upgraded lighting features. Venture outside and enjoy the spacious deck and covered patio with beautiful views. The walk out basement includes 3 more bedrooms, a large bar area and large livin
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.
A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglar…
Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…
“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done. I have no excuse. No reason for what happened,” he said. “I wish there was something I could to do to take it back.”
At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…
'We're busier now than we've ever been': Methodist Fremont Health stretched thin by COVID-19 patients
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said the hospital is stretched thin.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.