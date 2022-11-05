5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $825,000

Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - West Shores Luxury Villa with full lake access and the option to purchase your private dock and lift in the marina. This Touchstone Construction homes backs to a 100-acre parcel that includes a pond and federally protected wetlands. Morning sunrise views from your covered deck are incredible. Walking/biking paths, beautiful park and sand volleyball court are located just down the street. There is over 2000 square feet on the main floor, as well as a finished walk-out lower level with wet bar. Amazing primary suite with luxury spa like primary bathroom. Stunning high end, high design finishes throughout with special attention to detail in the chef’s kitchen with double oven, butler’s pantry, and commercial grade gas stove. Beautiful custom lighting throughout the home. Home has oversized 3 car, heated garage with plenty of storage. All appliances and 2 sets of washer and dryers convey. Come and live in the amazin