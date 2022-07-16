Nikki Thomsen, M: 402-620-5114, nikki.thomsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This home is what dreams are made of, located in the sought after neighborhood of Woodlands Crossing! This 1.5 story home on a 1.75 acre lot will check everything off your wish list! This home features 6 bedrooms with walk in closets, 4.5 bathrooms and bonus loft area. The primary bedroom is on the main level with an exquisite en-suite including a large free standing tub. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Just when you think things can’t get any better you venture down into a large finished basement with a walk out! You’ll be amazed by the views!! This home has also been certified by the Nebraska energy department as it features high end energy efficient windows, appliances and GEO thermal heating/cooling. Can’t forget to mention the LOW TAX LEVY at 2.04!! Check out the virtual tour and call us today!
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,099,000
