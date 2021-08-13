Amy Schinco, M: 402-871-5767, amy.schinco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Wake up in this stunning château plucked from the French Riviera, look out on the water & pinch yourself—you’re not dreaming. A masterpiece of craftsmanship, this architecturally-designed 1.5 story home w/ walkout basement built w/ handmade oversized brick exudes old world Mediterranean charm. Breathtaking foyer with a custom spiral staircase floats all 3 levels. Soaring ceilings, inviting study, formal dining room, chef’s kitchen w/professional appliances, custom cabinets & marble countertops, octagonal breakfast room, spacious living room &wet bar. Grand 2-story great room & master suite open onto a deck with sweeping lake views. 2 staircases lead to 3 oversized bedrooms w/full in-suite baths & walk-in closets. 3 wood burning/gas fireplaces on the main level & a gas-only fireplace on thelower level, wine cellar, billiards room w/bar, theater, exercise room (or 6th legal bedroom), guest suite w/full bath, 3/4 bat
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
- Updated
At approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 7, Ivan S. Romero, 32, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic …
- Updated
In operating Papa Trucking and Grading together for the last five years, Dean and Dustin Papa said they’ve upheld the family business’ legacy.
- Updated
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
- Updated
At approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Ezequiel J. Zavala, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a …
- Updated
At approximately noon, Aug. 6, Domingo Lopez-Juarez, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license followi…
- Updated
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Aug. 6, Jorge J. Arita-Cruz, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license fol…
A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.