Amy Schinco, M: 402-871-5767, amy.schinco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Wake up in this stunning château plucked from the French Riviera, look out on the water & pinch yourself-you’re not dreaming. A masterpiece of craftsmanship, this architecturally-designed 1.5 story home w/walkout bsmt built w/handmade oversized brick exudes old world Mediterranean charm. Breathtaking foyer w/custom spiral staircase floats all 3 levels. Soaring ceilings, inviting study, formal dining room, chef’s kitchen w/professional appliances, custom cabinets & marble countertops, octagonal breakfast rm, spacious living room &wet bar. Grand 2-story great rm & master suite open onto a deck w/sweeping lake views. 2 staircases lead to 3 oversized bedrms w/full in-suite baths & walk-in closets. 3 wood burning/gas fireplaces on main level & a gas-only fireplace on the LL, wine cellar, billiards rm w/bar, theater, exercise rm (or 6th legal bedrm), guest suite w/full bath, 3/4 bath w/steam shower. No need to jet to th
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,875,000
