No dollar was spared in this luxurious, custom-built lake home in Bennington! Seamless landscaping, brilliant lighting, and captivating architecture awaits. The 2-story living room boasts incredible wall accents, an abundance of natural light, & open concept living at it's finest. The kitchen features dacor appliances & walk in pantry. The primary suite provides functional beauty with a cozy fireplace, separate his & hers vanities, and large walk-in closet. Enjoy exquisite tile throughout and ample room for entertaining with a lakeside backyard complete with a heated in-ground pool w/electric cover, and a covered outdoor kitchen w/2 fire features & fire pit, and covered outdoor kitchen with a bar that includes a kegerator! The covered upper deck features a fireplace and gorgeous lake view. The basement offers an oversized lake storage room with separate washer & dryer. The oversized 6 car garage is double deep for all your toys! Schedule your showings today!