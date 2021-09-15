Rachel Skradski Luhrs, M: 402-650-4727, Rachel.skradski.luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - One of a kind masterpiece on Newport Landing Lake in Bennington. 24 CAR TOTAL GARAGE-all heated! Park your 54ft RV inside- includes full hookups for RV-water, electric & sewer inside. This is truly an entertainers DREAM home. Many incredible features throughout including: 4 full kitchens, indoor heated salt water pool, massive temperature controlled wine cellar, car lift, double lot, heated driveway, incredible landscaping with multiple firepits, water features and a fire breathing alligator. Upstairs guest quarters with sundeck and additional kitchenette, whole house sonos system, low voltage whole house lighting system, 3 laundry rooms, workout room overlooking pool. The lower level bar area, primary suite bathroom and all garages have heated floors. Da Vinci roof. Glass bar in lower level which lights up different colors. Incredible view from every room in the house. The list goes o
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $3,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
Woman faces shoplifting charge
- Updated
At approximately 7:20 a.m., Sept. 8, Anthony D. Thomsen, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation and crimi…
- Updated
A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont woman
A judge sentenced the man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison for repeatedly wrapping a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanging her several times as she lost consciousness. David Coleman also videotaped the abuse.
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…