6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $485,000

  • Updated
Courtney Meysenburg, M: 402-616-7968, Courtney@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - This spectacular 1.5 story home has all of the space you need! With 6 bedrooms (plus an office), 4 bathrooms, a huge family room in the basement, AND it sits on a 1/3 of an acre, on a corner lot (in a cul de sac)---what's not to love?! The main floor alone has over 2000 square feet, complete with 2 bedrooms, dedicated office, eat-in kitchen with corner pantry & tiered island, & formal dining room! The spacious primary suite boasts an en suite bath with walk in shower, large closet, & raised vanity with double sinks. Upstairs, you will find 2 large bedrooms & a full bath. Venture down to the walkout basement, where you will be greeted by a massive family room...plenty of space for the whole family! Two additional bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, & lots of storage round out the space. Step outside & take note of the extensive landscaping--you will be able to enjoy the beauty of the flowers that will be bloom

