6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $525,000

Christie Oberto, M: 402-213-8425, Christie.Oberto@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Like NEW but available now! This lovely 6 bd. Walkout Ranch is a must see. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining w/ the dining area & kitchen open to the living room. The Living Rm is so inviting with hardwood floors, a beautiful stone fireplace, & large windows that look out to covered (newly stained) deck. Features include high-end finishes like quartz, SS appliances, large pantry, custom maple cabinetry, contemporary light fixtures, oversized island & hidden drop zone. Lots of upgrades include: Vivint Security System, myQ smart garage openers, Halo Lighting, Illusion blinds, blackout shades in bedrooms, Coolaroo shades on deck & patio, and a freshly painted interior! OVER 3400 FSF offers spacious rooms throughout, fantastic master suite, double sinks, walk-in tiled shower w/frameless glass door. A discreet wide staircase leads to a spacious walkout basement w/ wet bar, 3 more b