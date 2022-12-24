6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $525,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - *Exterior paint colors can be selected by buyer* Simply stunning modern ranch home by Evolved Structures. This home features 6 beds, 3 baths, 3 car garage, and a fully finished lower level. Additional amenities include all SS kitchen appliances including a gas stove, allure transitional blinds, custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring throughout the main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinets, quartz countertops through the home, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, covered patio, high efficiency HVAC system, BIB/Blown & Spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, 2 year home & 10 year structural warranty.