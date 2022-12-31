 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $525,000

6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $525,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Affordability is key in this market. Pre-paid property tax due at closing is significantly less on new construction vs existing homes. Priced at $525,000 & complete the Evolved Structures Efficianado Bella plan features 5 beds + office, 4 baths, 4 car insulated garage, a custom entry door, custom iron railing, LVP flooring throughout the main level living space(s), Anderson 100 windows, soft close cabinets, solid surface countertops through the home, all kitchen appliances, garbage disposal w/air switch, allure transitional blinds, 100% James Hardie cement board siding, covered patio, 18ft x 8ft doors = Healthy Garage Sizes w/MyQ technology openers &keypad, high efficiency HVAC system, copper water lines, sump pump & passive radon system, BIB/Blown & Spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, 2 year home & 10 year structural warranty.

