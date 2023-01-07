6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $585,400

Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - The Santa Clara is one of the most spacious and diverse floorplans The Home Company offers.The three-car garage leads into the large living and kitchen areas on the main floor as well as aguest room/office space and hidden pantry. You can choose from three second floor layoutseach with four bedrooms and multiple owner suite closet and sitting room variations or amiddle loft layout. AMA