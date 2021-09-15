 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $610,000

6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $610,000

6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $610,000

Kathy Sledge, M: 402-598-6863, kathy.sledge@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kathy.sledge - This home is a must see and will not disappoint. Main floor features, spacious family room with beautiful ceiling detail and stone fireplace, large primary bedroom with the same ceiling detail as the family room, oversized bath room with double sinks, whirlpool tub and amazing walk in closet. Main floor also features cozy home office and two additional bedrooms with walk in closets and three baths plus laundry room. Lower level has large rec room with an entertaining are perfect for guest to enjoy, three additional bedrooms, two additional bathroom, second laundry room and theater room. This home walks out to a beautiful treed homesite. Located close to schools, park, lakes, shopping and restaurants. This home has access to the Waterford clubhouse and two pools!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News