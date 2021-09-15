Kathy Sledge, M: 402-598-6863, kathy.sledge@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kathy.sledge - This home is a must see and will not disappoint. Main floor features, spacious family room with beautiful ceiling detail and stone fireplace, large primary bedroom with the same ceiling detail as the family room, oversized bath room with double sinks, whirlpool tub and amazing walk in closet. Main floor also features cozy home office and two additional bedrooms with walk in closets and three baths plus laundry room. Lower level has large rec room with an entertaining are perfect for guest to enjoy, three additional bedrooms, two additional bathroom, second laundry room and theater room. This home walks out to a beautiful treed homesite. Located close to schools, park, lakes, shopping and restaurants. This home has access to the Waterford clubhouse and two pools!
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $610,000
