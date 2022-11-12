6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $625,000

Ryan & Laura Schwarz, M: 402-740-8949, ryanschwarz3@icloud.com, www.bhhsamb.com yan.schwarz - Simply stunning 6 bedroom ranch home in the Bennington School District. Situated on a walk-out lot backing to trees, this beautiful home will impress you from the moment you walk in. This homes features an open concept floor plan with modern finishes including quartz, SS appliances, pantry and beautiful cabinetry throughout. The gorgeous kitchen and dinette area opens to the cozy yet spacious living room. The main floor features a primary bedroom with spa like bathroom & is separate from the other 2 main floor bedrooms. Drop zone and laundry room are also located on the main floor. Access the finished lower level by a discreet staircase off the kitchen/dinette area. The LL offers a 3 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom and a wet bar and spacious rec room perfect for entertaining. Additional features include a covered deck offering stunning views of evening sunsets, covered patio, sprinkler system an