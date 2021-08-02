6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $659,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She is located on a TREED walk out lot! With 2,161 square feet finished on the main level and 1,793 sq. ft. finished in the basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, maple cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? She is perfect from head to toe. Estimated Completion Date is Sept. 30th, 2021. Act quickly and you may be able to choose some selections and make this house your HOME. AMA. ALL PICTURES ARE SIMULATED WITH SIMILAR FINISHES AND LAYOUT