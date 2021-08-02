Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet “Landon” from Hildy Homes. Landon sits on a TREED walk-out lot and offers a lower level accessed by discreet staircase off the kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,071 sq. ft. finished on the main. He has handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & custom maple cabinetry. Don’t forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. This home is an entertainers dream with 1,599 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. Lots of upgrades including cat 5 wiring, exterior vented cooktop, two-fireplaces, and a priceless view. A.M.A. **ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES*** Expected date of completion is Oct. 22th, 2021. **Act now and make some selections to make this house your home
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $669,900
