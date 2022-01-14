Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet “Landon” from Hildy Homes. Landon sits on a TREED walk-out lot and offers a lower level accessed by discreet staircase off the kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,071 sq. ft. finished on the main. He has handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & custom maple cabinetry. Don’t forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. This home is an entertainers dream with 1,599 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. A.M.A. Landon is finished and move in ready! Builder is installing a vinyl fence to match the homes next to this house.
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $678,900
