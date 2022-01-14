6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $678,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. With 2,161 square feet finished on the main level and 1,793 finished in the basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a TREED walkout lot in Bennington! You know what that means? No rear neighbors!!! You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant natural light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, maple cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. Estimated Completion Date is March 11, 2022. Act quickly and you may be able to choose some selections and make this house your HOME. AMA. All interior photos of similar layout and finishes. Actual finishes may vary.