6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $709,900

Meet "Landon" from Hildy Homes. Landon sits on a TREED walk-out lot in Summer Hill Farm. This house offers a lower level accessed by a discreet staircase behind the kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,167 sq. ft. finished on the main level. He has handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & custom cabinetry. Don't forget the huge bedrooms, large walk in closets, and wet bar with a large island downstairs. This home is an entertainers dream with 1,705 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. A.M.A. *ALL PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES*