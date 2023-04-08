Matt Rasmussen, M: 402-657-1969, iworkforu@icloud.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Acreage! Upgrades! Geothermal! LOW TAX Levy!! HERS Energy Efficient Home Certified! Amazing views from every room, great for entertaining and being able to enjoy the peace & quiet of the country only begin to describe this home. If numbers could tell the story we would say: HERS rating of 35, 6 Bedrooms (minimum), 5 baths, 3+ car garage, 1.75 acres, 84-gallon water heater & only a 2.04% tax levy. But that barely shares how the open floor plan is both elegant & welcoming, the kitchen is a natural gathering area for anyone who visits, the huge open basement with walk-out lets you enjoy the interior & exterior living spaces at the same time and how all of this can be yours less than 10 miles from the Dodge expressway. Fewer than 60 owners get to claim an address in Woodlands Crossing, don't let this one pass you by.