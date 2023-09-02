Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, pohladjulie@gmail.com, https://www.omahare.com - This stunning, brand new 1.5 story plan custom built by Pohlad Custom Homes is a perfect blend of impressive design & functional space featuring the latest designer finishes. Upon entering you will be greeted by a grand 2 story gallery entry with stately staircase. The luxurious open great room features a clean lined fireplace surrounded by floating shelves serving as a focal point for all of your family gatherings. The kitchen boasts floor to ceiling soft close cabinetry with commercial appliances & 9' center island to prepare your favorite meal & seat guests. You'll appreciate the maintenance free covered deck off of the great room for additional entertaining space. Upstairs you'll find a cozy family/activity room & 4 bedrooms with two Jack & Jill full bathrooms & laundry room. The lower level is perfect for gathering for the big game with wet bar, guest bedroom/bath & exercise room. Walkout treed lot. El