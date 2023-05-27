Laine Weisbeck, M: 402-650-4744, laineweisbeck@gmail.com, https://www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - One of a kind masterpiece located in Five Fountains. This high quality 1.5 story has it all! Convenient location right off Dodge, minutes to The Women's Hospital. Beautiful neighborhood- walking paths/fountains. 6 bed, 6 bath each bed with its own bath. The main floor master is sure to impress with marble throughout and a cozy floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with monogram appliances and walk-in pantry. All bathrooms include tiled walls and heated floors. Enjoy the beautiful mature landscaped backyard with zero entry pool and waterslide, fire features, putting green, outdoor built-in bbq all located on the half-acre lot. Catch the quiet mornings in your sport court/exercise room viewing your oasis! Oversized 3 car heated/cooled garage. Don't miss out on the beautiful sunsets this home offers.