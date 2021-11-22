6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $510,000

Darcy Beck, M: 402-651-7971, darcybc@cox.net, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN Sat/Sun 1-3. FIRE RIDGE HOME IS A BIG DEAL!!! If you’re looking for bedrooms galore, don’t miss this 5-6 bedroom home in the Elkhorn School District. Hard to find, 5 LARGE BEDROOMS ALL ON THE 2ND FLOOR!!! One of the bedrooms contains a separate entry to the master suite and would make a perfect nursery. The master is peaceful and private with a massive walk-in closet the size of a bedroom! The ensuite features a two-person walk-in shower and luxurious air-jet tub. The heart of the home is the wide-open “family gathering space” including an easy-to-navigate center island kitchen, large walk-in pantry, casual dining area & large family room. When it’s homework or game time, the cozy nook off the great room will fill the bill. PLUS, there’s still more room for an executive office or 6th bedroom on the main floor. The oversize drop-zone gives way to a 4-car garage and the home is located just steps away fro