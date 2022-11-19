6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $515,000

Lindsey Krenk, M: 402-415-4358, lindsey@krenkregroup.com, https://www.KrenkRealEstateGroup.com - Showings begin Sunday 11/20. Expect to be impressed! From gorgeous curb appeal to top notch finishes inside. You won't be disappointed. Lovely entry steps right into the generously sized living room offering a fireplace & tons of natural light & view out to the backyard. Beautifully appointed granite kitchen w/pantry, loads of counter space & ample room for barstools & eat-in dining room. You'll love the covered patio & fully fenced backyard. This amazing split bedroom floorpan offers private primary suite w/soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks & leads right into the main floor laundry. Six TRUE bedrooms! Lower level has another 3 bedrooms, wonderful family room & wetbar. So much to love about this home & you can't beat the location! Indian Pointe is right off of W. Maple in the booming north Elkhorn area & close to great restaurants & shopping. Check out the Matterport virtual tour!