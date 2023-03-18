John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Beautiful 6 bed Ranch in Vistancia. Deep & flat backyard is ready for a pool! Split Ranch floorplan w/ 2 beds on left side of home and primary bed on the right side behind the kitchen. Primary has 2 huge closets, en-suite bath w/ dbl sinks and massive shower. The open great room & kitchen feature engineered wood floors, open floorplan & vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, designer light fixtures, custom painted cabinets, high end quartz island counter top w/ wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, range w/ gas cooktop & double ovens & huge walk-in pantry room. 3 garage spaces. Covered patio area off main living area. Basement features the 4th & 5th & 6th beds w/ full bath, rec room w/ fireplace & bar area w/ an island! Upgrades include heritage style shingles, upgraded carpet, electric heat pump & furnace, lifetime Pella windows & doors, substantial insulation package, 50-year siding. (6) ten foo