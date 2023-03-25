Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - This fantastic ranch home is situated in a private culdesac across the street from a park! 3 bedrooms on the main level with 3additional bedrooms on lower level. Vaulted ceilings and high-end lighting designs. Double ovens, gas range and beverage fridge on main level all included. Great cabinet space in kitchen in addition to walk in pantry. Primary bedroom has his and hers closet plus connects to the laundry room. Wonderful dropzone with locker system/hooks for useful storage. Lower level has amazing wet-bar and large rec room space. Covered patio and conveniently located near new shops, restaurants, schools and trails. No rear neighbors. Interior photos are of similar home. Home to be completed April 1.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $579,500
