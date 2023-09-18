John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Now complete! 6 bed walkout Ranch in Calarosa w/ 3,834 square feet. West facing split floorplan w/ 2-beds on left side of home & primary bed on the right side behind the kitchen. Primary w/ 2 huge closets, en-suite bath w/ dbl sinks & huge shower. The open great room & kitchen w/ real wood floors, vaulted ceiling w/wagon wheel light fixture, gas fireplace, custom painted cabinets, high end quartz island counter top w/ wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, range w/ gas cooktop & dbl ovens & huge pantry room. 3 garage spaces. Covered composite deck w/ aluminum railings. Walkout basement w/ 4th & 5th & 6th beds w/ full bath, rec room w/ extra windows w/ tons of natural light plus fireplace & bar area w/ island! Kavan Homes has over 20 years experience w/ quality construction & materials, unique interior design elements, custom in-house plans, 2X6 walls, 50-year siding, aluminum Pella wind