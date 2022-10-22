 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $625,000

Welcome to this immaculate & spacious walk-out ranch home in Elkhorn! Super clean and well -maintained for the most discerning buyer. Why build when this home has all the upgrades already included! Designer window shades on every window, Gorgeous landscaping with drip-line system, top-notch security system, epoxied garage, gas stovetop & high-end refrigerator, Water softener, Fireplace on both levels, PLUS SO MUCH MORE! All you have to do is move right in! You'll love all the light from the large windows that bring tons of natural light in. The amazing primary suite features a soaking tub and fantastic walk-in closet. Wide open lower level that walks right out to your patio. Enjoy evenings or morning coffee on your covered deck. With 6 bedrooms, you can use a spare for an office, exercise room, or both if needed! You're a short walk from the huge neighborhood park and pickleball courts. Welcome Home!

