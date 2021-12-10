Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes, she is move in ready! With a 2,134 square feet finished on the main level and 1,763 finish basement, you will have over 3,800 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located in Elkhorn and backs to green space. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, maple cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. Estimated Completion Date is Dec. 9th 2021. Act quickly and you may be able to choose some selections and make this house your HOME. AMA.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $629,900
