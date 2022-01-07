Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes, she is move in ready! With a 2,134 square feet finished on the main level and 1,763 finish basement, you will have over 3,800 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located in Elkhorn and backs to green space. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, maple cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. Estimated Completion Date is Dec. 9th 2021. Act quickly and you may be able to choose some selections and make this house your HOME. AMA.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of methamphetamine.
Hours after a fire destroyed her Cedar Bluffs home, Victoria Miller credited a service dog and a neighbor for saving her life — and the lives …
On Tuesday, the Fremont City Council confirmed two lieutenants to the rank of captains.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Chaise Hilbers could just imagine how Afghan children would respond when getting little bags with toys and toiletries.
Fifteen new deaths and two new COVID cases of the Omicron variant have been identified by the Three Rivers Public Health Department it said in…
PLATTSMOUTH—After starting their hair salon business in a renovated camper, Branda Miller and Keighley Harrison have now moved on to a more pe…
Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Chief Rob Benke said fire personnel were called to the second blaze at 3 p.m.
Fremont Public Schools Foundation accepted two donations Friday from the local group Coffee With a Cause.
The Dodge County Clerk’s Office released a list of officials to be elected in 2022 who will appear on the ballot this May.