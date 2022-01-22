6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $635,000

Dustin Hill, M: 402-850-1611, dustin.hill@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Another Trademark Homes custom 2 Story in Indian Pointe. 6 Bed/5 Bath/ 4 car on a corner lot and measuring a total of approx 3800 finished sq ft. All the quality custom finishes you expect to find in any Trademark Custom Home including solid surface quartz or granite counters, custom tile backsplash, luxurious primary suite, 2 jack and jill baths on second floor, 2nd floor laundry. Finished basement with Bed and 3/4 Bath. AMA per builders plans. RENDERINGS AND/OR PHOTOS DEPICTED HEREIN ARE NOT FINAL DESIGNS BUT ARE ILLUSTRATIVE OF THE WORK DONE BY THE BUILDER FINAL DESIGN, PRICE, AND TERMS WILL BESET IN THE BUILD AGREEMENT. Home will be complete March 4 2022