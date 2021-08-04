6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $639,900

Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Nevaeh" from Hildy Homes. With 2,190 square feet finished on the main level and 1,811 finish basement, you will have over 4,000 square feet of living space! You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, maple cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? She is perfect from head to toe. Estimated Completion Date is NOV. 11TH, 2021. Act quickly and you may be able to choose some selections and make this house your HOME. AMA. ALL PICTURES ARE SIMULATED WITH SIMILAR FINISHES AND LAYOUT