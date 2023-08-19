Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Beautiful ranch with lake views! Enjoy this functional open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and amazing natural light through the wall of windows. True wood floors throughout the kitchen and family room with large center island, double ovens, gas cooktop and extra beveridge fridge included. Plus soft-close drawers and custom hood. Brick fireplace and highend lighting. Primary bedroom includes TWO large walk-in closets with one of them connecting to the laundry room for ease. Functional drop zone and large walk in custom pantry. Lower level includes amazing wet bar with island and second fireplace. 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms on lower level – any of which can be also used as an office or workout space. Covered deck is great for grilling and watching the peaceful lake plus hop right on the walking trail. Extra large patio as well with new landscaping surrounding the home