John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Brand new 6 bedroom walkout Ranch in Vistancia w/ 3,834 square feet. Farmhouse split Ranch floorplan bedrooms on left side of home and primary bedroom on the right side behind the kitchen. Primary has 2 huge closets, en-suite bathroom with double sinks and massive shower. The open great room & kitchen features engineered real wood floors, open floorplan & vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, designer light fixtures, custom painted cabinets, high end quartz island counter top w/ wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, range w/ gas cooktop & double ovens & huge walk-in pantry room. 3 garage spaces. Covered deck area off main living area. Walkout basement features the 4th & 5th & 6th bedrooms w/ full bath, rec room w/ fireplace & bar area with an island! Upgrades include heritage style shingles, upgraded carpet selections, electric heat pump & furnace, lifetime Pella windows & doors, substantia