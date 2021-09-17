Matt Rasmussen, M: 402-657-1969, iworkforu@icloud.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - BE THE FIRST to live in this home!! Amazing master suite with jacuzzi and full size walk in shower & separated bathroom. On the opposite side of the master bath is the fully built in master closet 14'x9'. Enjoy a 2nd master with a private bath and double wide closet. Upstairs bedrooms 3 & 4 share a jack-and-jill bathroom.Open floor plan on main, allowing for the formal dining space to be enjoyed separately or as 1 with the grand living room. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace with built in surround sound wiring. Plenty of windows all around for natural lighting.House also sits directly across the street from Blue Sage Elemenary in the Elkhorn school district.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000
