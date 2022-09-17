You Have Arrived! Welcome to this immaculate & spacious walk-out ranch home in Elkhorn! Super clean and well-maintained for the most discerning buyer. Move right in - The upgrades have all been done for you. You'll love all the light from the large windows, complete with designer Transitional shades. The amazing primary suite features a soaking tub and fantastic walk-in closet. Wide open lower level that walks right out to your patio. With 6 bedrooms, you can use a spare for an office, exercise room, or both! Gorgeous landscaping has recently been completed with drip-line system. Upgraded security system. Epoxied garage floor. Water softener recently added. Welcome Home!
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $659,000
