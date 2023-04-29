Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - This fantastic ranch has views for days! Relax with direct views of the lake and walking trails. 3 bedrooms on the main level with 3 additional bedrooms on lower level. Real wood floors throughout the large kitchen and family room. Vaulted ceilings and high-end lighting. Double ovens, gas range and beverage fridge all included. Primary bedroom has his and hers closet plus connects to the laundry room. Lower level has amazing wet-bar kitchen set up plus a second fireplace. Covered patio and conveniently located near new shops, restaurants and schools.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $659,950
