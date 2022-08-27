You Have Arrived! Welcome to this immaculate & spacious walk-out ranch home in Elkhorn! Super clean and well-maintained for the most discerning buyer. Move right in - The upgrades have all been done for you. You'll love all the light from the large windows, complete with designer Transitional shades. The amazing primary suite features a soaking tub and fantastic walk-in closet. Wide open lower level that walks right out to your patio. With 6 bedrooms, you can use a spare for an office, exercise room, or both! Gorgeous landscaping has recently been completed with drip-line system. Upgraded security system. Epoxied garage floor. Water softener recently added. Welcome Home!
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $674,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend.
A 22-year-old Fremont man was charged in the death of an Omaha woman when boat sank in Missouri River.
Police arrest Fremont man on numerous charges
Police arrest Fremont woman
Drivers received minor injuries after two different accidents that occurred Monday in Dodge County.
Cooper Weitzel wears a size 11 ½ Adidas cleat. They’re the same pair he laced up last year as Bergan marched its way to the C-2 state champion…
Police arrest Fremont man for sexual assault
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
Rodeo clown Kay Schwedhelm knew the bull would enter a tight spin after springing out of the rodeo chute.
Nicole Mooney won the Grand Prize of the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport during the Festival of Joy on Aug. 20 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont.