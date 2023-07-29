Here is an amazing like-new ranch in Elkhorn schools! No waiting to build and selection processes, this home is move-in ready now! You'll love this incredible home with stunning features perched on a perfect and elevated walkout lot. Large fenced & flat backyard with extensive lush landscaping for beauty & privacy. Large covered deck freshly stained and new oversized patio. Spacious floorplan at nearly 4,000 sqft. Handscraped wood floors and floor to ceiling Pella windows throughout the kitchen, dining and living room. Private primary retreat with new soaker tub. There are 2 more additional bedrooms on the main floor. Open kitchen with large walk-in pantry, gas cooktop, and quartz counters. The lower level is wide open w/ full wet bar and 3 additional bedrooms or flex rooms. Full window treatments & black-out shades in all bedrooms. Security and sprinkler system. Oversized garage. Neighborhood events, parks, and pickleball courts. A must see! Welcome Home!