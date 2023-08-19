Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Joan from Hildy Homes. She is your source of calm in a chaotic world. With 3,690 finished sq.ft., including 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept main level with 10’ ceilings and a four car oversized garage, she knows what you need. The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and large walk in shower that will make you think you are on vacation. And if that’s not enough, Joan offers a large open basement with a fireplace and wet bar perfect for entertaining or enjoying a night in. Her quartz countertops, engineered hardwood floors, custom cabinets, ceramic tiles, hidden pantry, Pella windows, cement board siding, CAT 6 Ethernet and natural stone will stop you in your tracks. A.M.A. Estimated Completion Date is SEPT. 28th, 2023