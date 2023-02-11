*OPEN HOUSE SUN 2/12, 1-3PM* *Newly Completed* Maxim Homes presents the "Haven". This modern minimalist style ranch home features 6 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage and over 3,400 finished square feet, 9+ foot ceilings throughout the main floor, modern finishes and picturesque oversized windows! The walkout lower level is built for entertaining with the wet bar and spacious family room and the 6th bedroom can double as a fully functioning theater complete with in-wall speakers. The oversized corner lot boasts breathtaking views and a walking path for plenty of privacy for entertaining. Schedule your private walk through today!
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $689,900
