Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She is move in ready, has 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and 1,793 finish basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk-out lot and has a four car garage. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, large pella windows, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
In an impressive, at-times-dominant upset of Rutgers, the Nebraska men’s basketball team never trailed in the second half and withstood two ho…
A citizen reported to Fremont Police at about 6:55 a.m. Feb. 9 that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military Avenue and Br…
OMAHA - There was some confusion at the head table as Scribner-Snyder's Emily Hull tried to check in for her opening round match at the Girls …
Fremont Police officers investigated a domestic assault at 7:41 p.m. Feb. 13 that took place in the 2100 block of Elm Street.