Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet “Landon” from Hildy Homes. Landon sits on a walk-out lot and offers a lower level accessed by a discreet staircase off the kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,136 sq. ft. finished on the main. He has handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & custom cabinetry. Don’t forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. This home is an entertainer's dream with 1,703 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. Lots of upgrades including cat 5 wiring, exterior vented cooktop, and two-fireplaces. A.M.A. This home is move in ready.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $699,900
