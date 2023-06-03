Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Don't miss your opportunity to claim this incredible SIX bedroom ranch-style home in Elkhorn on over a half acre lot. Customize your dream home with our exclusive "A Day With The Designer" program. The main level features an impressive open floor plan flooded with natural light, stunning fireplace and seamlessly transitions into the exquisite kitchen with a spacious island. All slate stainless steel appliances are included for your convenience. The primary suite is truly remarkable, offering a luxurious bathroom with heated tile flooring, a walk-in shower and massive closet. Additionally, there are 2 more sizable bedrooms, full bathroom, and convenient main floor laundry. Venture to the lower level, where you'll discover abundant space, large wet bar, 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Huge flex room in basement perfect for theater or exercise room! Enjoy the large corner lot from the covered deck. Exterior