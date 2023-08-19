Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Landon from Hildy Homes. Landon is the guy you’ve been dreaming of. He’s handsome, thoughtful and anticipates your wants and needs. He sits on a walk-out lot and offers a lower level accessed by a discreet staircase off the kitchen that sets him apart from everyone else. Landon offers you more than you ever thought you needed while still seeming cozy and welcoming. His dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,098 sq. ft. finished on the main level. He likes nice things and is fashion forward with handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood flooring & custom cabinetry. Don’t forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. Landon loves entertaining with 1,735 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. Give him a call…