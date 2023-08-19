Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Landon from Hildy Homes. Landon is the guy you’ve been dreaming of. He’s handsome, thoughtful and anticipates your wants and needs. He sits on a walk-out lot and offers a lower level accessed by a discreet staircase off the kitchen that sets him apart from everyone else. Landon offers you more than you ever thought you needed while still seeming cozy and welcoming. His dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,098 sq. ft. finished on the main level. He likes nice things and is fashion forward with handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood flooring & custom cabinetry. Don’t forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. Landon loves entertaining with 1,735 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. Give him a call…
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims offered the freshman’s name unsolicited on Monday. And it wasn’t from Sims’ side of the ball.
After a vote of their teammates, three more Nebraska football players have earned single-digit jersey designations
Nebraska football has a tidy plan for its quarterback run game. Everybody does until it's third-and-four in the Big Ten, writes Sam McKewon.
If starter Jeff Sims went down, Matt Rhule is confident that Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy would keep the offense moving along.
The Nebraska volleyball team is tied for No. 5 in the AVCA preseason poll released on Tuesday afternoon.