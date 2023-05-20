Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. With 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and 1,793 finished in the basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk out lot. She also has a four car garage. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom built cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up. ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: JULY 13TH, 2023. ALL PHOTOS SIMULATED. LAYOUT AND FINISHES MAY VARY.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $714,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont residents could soon be gobbling burritos and tacos from a new restaurant known across America for its tasty treats: Chipotle.
Pat Brannen admittedly is not a big man.
Former Fremont PD officer Tatum Dobson has filed papers with the state of Nebraska seeking to voluntarily surrender her law enforcement licens…
OMAHA—The waiting might have been the hardest part for the Fremont girl’s 4x400m team.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:16 a.m. Saturday, May 13, to the 700 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassin…